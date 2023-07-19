Iowa State Patrol wants you to vote for them 2023 'Best Looking Cruiser Contest'

Last year, the Kentucky State Police cruiser took home the coveted prize.

IOWA, USA — Which state patrol has the best looking cruiser? It's up to voters to decide.

That's why state troopers in the Hawkeye State are asking Iowans to vote for Iowa State Patrol in the 2023 "Best Looking Cruiser Contest".

The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) is conducting the contest for its tenth year.

According to the AAST website, "The contest began as a friendly competition between the state agencies and is proving to be a fun and engaging way to allow our state's community members to support and interact with law enforcement in a positive manner."



The winner of the "Best Looking Cruiser Award" will be featured on the cover of the AAST's "America's Best Looking Cruisers 2024 Wall Calendar".

And it's TIME...Voting is OPEN for the National Cruiser Calendar contest. Vote for Iowa here:... Posted by Iowa State Patrol on Monday, July 17, 2023

Calendars will be available for purchase on the AAST website beginning Oct. 1. All sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation.

Voting began on Monday, July 17 and will continue through Monday, July 31 at 11 a.m.