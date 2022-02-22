x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Iowa State Patrol car hit while responding to crash, multiple people injured

ISP said a trooper and the driver of another car suffered minor injuries, but the passenger of the other car has life-threatening injuries.

LOVELAND, Iowa — One person has life-threatening injuries after a vehicle hit an Iowa State Patrol car overnight, according to ISP.

ISP said the trooper and the driver of the other vehicle also had minor injuries.

The crash occurred as the trooper was assisting another driver along Southbound I-29 near Loveland. ISP said another vehicle then lost control and hit a guard rail before crashing into the patrol car.

ISP reported receiving 48 calls for crashes between midnight and noon Tuesday. There were four injuries but no deaths.

RELATED: Get the latest Local 5 weather forecast

RELATED: Chase ends with car on fire in East Village, police say

WATCH | Fundraising starts for Guns & Hoses rivalry game benefiting Easterseals Iowa 

In Other News

Salvation Army receives $10,000 from PepsiCo for mobile breakfast program