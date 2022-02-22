Iowa State Patrol car hit while responding to crash, multiple people injured

LOVELAND, Iowa — One person has life-threatening injuries after a vehicle hit an Iowa State Patrol car overnight, according to ISP.
ISP said the trooper and the driver of the other vehicle also had minor injuries.
The crash occurred as the trooper was assisting another driver along Southbound I-29 near Loveland. ISP said another vehicle then lost control and hit a guard rail before crashing into the patrol car.
ISP reported receiving 48 calls for crashes between midnight and noon Tuesday. There were four injuries but no deaths.
