Iowa State to return pre-pandemic campus classes and activities in the fall

President Wendy Wintersteen made the announcement in an email to all students on Friday.

AMES, Iowa — Less than 24 hours after President Joe Biden said all states should open up vaccine access to every American adult by May 1, Iowa State's top leaders said they will be welcoming back students for in-person learning in the fall.

President Wendy Wintersteen called it "a new normal" for the upcoming academic year in a note to students and staff.

"We are planning to return in-person classes, labs, studios, residence, dining, student activities, and campus events to pre-pandemic levels," wrote Wintersteen.

"As we move forward, the foundation of our “new normal” will be based on appropriate health practices, an assumption that vaccinations will be widely available, and our deep commitment to academic quality and supporting an excellent student experience."

Recently, the university announced it will have students in-person for graduation activities in May, and the Iowa Board of Regents decided to rescind the international travel ban for students and staff.

There will be a committee designed to create plans and policies for the upcoming semester at Iowa State.