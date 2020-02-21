Iowa high school wrestler becomes U.S. citizen while competing at state tournament

Muscatine High School junior Togeh Deseh quickly got to the federal building for a naturalization ceremony

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's not every day that you get to compete at a state tournament and become a U.S. citizen, but that's what happened to a high school junior on Friday.

Togeh Deseh is a Liberian refugee who has been living in the United States since he was a toddler. He has been in Des Moines this week to compete at the state wrestling tournament.

On Friday morning, before his match, he went over to the federal building for a naturalization ceremony to become a U.S. citizen. A young man of few words, he said that the special moment, surrounded by his family, meant a lot to him.

"I'm excited, I know that for sure," said Deseh. "Making it to state was also pretty exciting. Both two exciting things happening on the same day."