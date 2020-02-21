Iowa high school wrestler becomes U.S. citizen while competing at state tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's not every day that you get to compete at a state tournament and become a U.S. citizen, but that's what happened to a high school junior on Friday.
Togeh Deseh is a Liberian refugee who has been living in the United States since he was a toddler. He has been in Des Moines this week to compete at the state wrestling tournament.
On Friday morning, before his match, he went over to the federal building for a naturalization ceremony to become a U.S. citizen. A young man of few words, he said that the special moment, surrounded by his family, meant a lot to him.
"I'm excited, I know that for sure," said Deseh. "Making it to state was also pretty exciting. Both two exciting things happening on the same day."
Deseh was surrounded by family and friends at the ceremony. Other immigrants were sworn in and took the oath of Allegiance for American citizenship.