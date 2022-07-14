Teenager accused of killing Spanish teacher wants trial moved

Jeremy Goodale's attorneys filed a change of venue request Thursday.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa — Jeremy Goodale's attorneys are asking a judge to grant a change of venue for the teenager accused of killing Fairfield Spanish teacher Nohema Graber last November.

In a change of venue request, his attorneys claim he can't get a fair trial in Jefferson County. They wrote that's due to extensive media coverage and publicity.

To get the trial moved, the court must set a hearing and eventually grant Goodale's request.

Willard Miller, the second teenager accused in Graber's death, also asked the court for a change of venue. A judge granted that request in May. Miller's trial is now set to take place in Pottawattamie County.