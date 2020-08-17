TSA catches another loaded handgun at the Des Moines airport

Officers with the Transportation Security Administration caught a man with a loaded handgun Sunday at the Des Moines International Airport.

This is the third gun confiscated at the Des Moines International Airport this year.

TSA officers discovered the man had a 9mm-caliber handgun loaded with nine bullets, including one in the chamber, in his carry-on.

Des Moines police responded at the checkpoint and confiscated the gun before citing him on a weapons charge.

Last year, 12 handguns were discovered at the Des Moines International Airport.

Nationally, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints, averaging around 12 a day.

In 2018, 4,239 firearms were detected.

“Individuals who want to fly with their firearms are permitted to do so as long as they follow the regulations for transporting their weapon,” said John Bright, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Iowa, in a press release.

Here's what you need to do if you want to fly with a firearm:

Make sure it is unloaded

Pack it in a hard-sided case and lock the case

Upon arriving at the airport, take the case to the airline check-in counter and declare that you want to fly with it

The airline will make sure it is stored securely in the underbelly of the plane so that nobody has access to it during the flight.

If you’re unsure how to transport your gun, visit the TSA's website.