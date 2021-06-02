x
Iowa House bill would ban teaching Iowa native's Pulitzer Prize-winning work on Black history in America

The New York Time's 1619 Project focused on the consequences of slavery and Blacks contribution to U.S. History
Credit: Evan Agostini
In this Saturday, May 21, 2016, file photo, Nikole Hannah-Jones attends the 75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Proposals in Arkansas, Iowa and Mississippi would prohibit schools from using the New York Times' “1619 Project," that focused on slavery's legacy. Hannah-Jones, a Waterloo, Iowa, native who won a Pulitzer Prize for the lead essay in the project, called it a work of journalism that wasn't intended to replace what's being taught in schools.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill introduced in the Iowa House would cut funding to schools and state universities that use a Pulitzer Prize-winning look at slavery and Blacks contribution in America to its curriculum.

The 1619 Project is longform effort by the New York Times that “aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americas at the very center of our national narrative,” per the introduction to the 2019 project.

Nikole Hannah-Jones created the 1619 Project; her 10,000-word introductory essay won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary. Hannah-Jones is a native of Waterloo, Iowa.

Iowa House File 222 seeks to ban the use of the 1619 Project by any school district or state university. 

The bill would restrict the United States curriculum budgets of school districts and Board of Regents universities – Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa – for each day the 1619 Project was taught.

Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, sponsored the bill. It is currently assigned to committee.

Legislators in Arkansas and Mississippi introduced similar bills, the Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

