Des Moines City Council members respond to profane remark by Indira Sheumaker

Most councilmembers say despite tension on the board, the focus should remain on the well-being of the city.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Indira Sheumaker was speaking at an online town hall at the end of January when she encouraged the community to vote out the other current city councilmembers, but it's the wording she chose that's getting the most attention.

That message, which she reiterated in a profane tweet, is getting mixed reactions.

Ward 3 representative Josh Mandelbaum said he is only interested in finding common ground.

"I'm not going to worry about what other councilmembers say," Mandelbaum said. "In my opinion, my job, and what I'm there to do is to work towards solutions, and to work with everyone on the council to find the areas where we have agreement. Part of the job is finding where that agreement is, and I'm still going to do that with councilmember Sheumaker."

When asked about that video and her choice in words, Sheumaker said: "I'm not making statements about civility when people are suffering and dying as a direct result of the city's action and inaction."

At-large councilmember Connie Boesen said although the representatives will not always see eye to eye, they should have one thing in common.

"We might not all agree, but we should all have one common focus and that's to move the city forward," Boesen said. "Now, we might come at it different ways, but I think that we have to be willing to work together."

Ward 2 representative Linda Westergaard said the community has expectations for city councilmembers.

"Civility is so important," Westergaard said. "I really believe that the residents of the City of Des Moines expect civility from their elected officials."

Sheumaker also sent the tweet below as response to her comments, saying "a lack of civility is not the issue." The tweet also references the council's decisions on shelter accessibility during extreme temperatures.

Don't be distracted. The council has taken intentional action in the last two weeks to specifically avoid protecting houseless people from dangerous temperatures and filling in the cracks people fall through in our system.



A lack of civility is not the issue. It's cruelty. — Indira ✨ Des Moines' Ward 1 Representative ✨ (@Indira4DSM) January 26, 2022

In the up coming weeks the councilmembers will be working on the city's budget.