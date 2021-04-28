Gov. Reynolds signs broadband expansion program into law

"We needed to act and I'm proud to tell Iowans we did just that," Reynolds said Wednesday of the legislation.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law Wednesday that sets up a statewide grant program designed to provide high-speed internet to areas currently lacking the technology.

Reynolds made internet access improvements one of her priorities this year and it passed unanimously in the House and Senate.

She said Wednesday it addresses a glaring need since Iowa has the second-slowest broadband speed in the country.