Gov. Reynolds signs broadband expansion program into law

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law Wednesday that sets up a statewide grant program designed to provide high-speed internet to areas currently lacking the technology.
Reynolds made internet access improvements one of her priorities this year and it passed unanimously in the House and Senate.
She said Wednesday it addresses a glaring need since Iowa has the second-slowest broadband speed in the country.
Lawmakers have agreed to provide $100 million for the grant program, which allows companies to apply for state grants to pay for installing the service with areas of most need getting higher reimbursements up to 75% of project cost.
RELATED: Lawmakers consider mandating E-15 at all Iowa gas stations, retailers push back saying it'll cost consumers big time