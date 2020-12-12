What went wrong during the 2020 Iowa Caucuses? New report sheds light commissioned by the Iowa Democratic Party

The IDP got help from two law firms to help int he review.

Months after reporting errors and other logistical missteps overshadowed the 2020 Iowa Caucuses for Democrats, a new internal report commissioned by the Iowa Democratic Party takes a look at what went wrong, and recommendations going forward.

The IDP retained Bonnie Campbell of the Campbell Law Firm and Nick Klinefeldt of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP to conduct an internal review of the 2020 Iowa Caucuses, according to the report.

One of the areas of concern the report found on caucus night was in its so-called "boiler room,' which was an information hub. The report also looked into Shadow, a company that would develop the reporting app.