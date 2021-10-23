Iowa court limits release of allegations against doctors

The court said the board of medicine violated an Iowa law in 2013 when it released details of alleged unprofessional behavior before a final decision was made.

DES MOINES, Iowa — State licensing boards in Iowa overseeing doctors, pharmacists and more than 30 other professionals can no longer reveal information about investigations that allege wrongdoing or improper behavior by a professional.

The Iowa Supreme Court said Friday that the Iowa Board of Medicine violated an Iowa law in 2013 when it released details of a doctor's alleged unprofessional behavior before a final determination was made. The court's decision ends decades of public reporting of professional misconduct allegations by state licensing boards.