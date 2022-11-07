Iowa State Patrol: 1 dead, 1 injured in Friday evening collision

LUCAS COUNTY, Iowa — One driver is dead and another is injured following a Friday collision around 6:30 p.m., according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.
The report say that Amy Finnell, 56, of Chariton was driving southbound on 200th Avenue when she crossed over the center line and crashed into another vehicle heading northbound.
Both drivers were transported to the Lucas County Health Center.
Finnell later died from her injuries. The other driver was treated for minor injuries and released.
Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.
► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
► Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube