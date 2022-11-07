Iowa State Patrol: 1 dead, 1 injured in Friday evening collision

A vehicle crossed over the center line and hit another car head-on around 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to an Iowa State Patrol report.

LUCAS COUNTY, Iowa — One driver is dead and another is injured following a Friday collision around 6:30 p.m., according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

The report say that Amy Finnell, 56, of Chariton was driving southbound on 200th Avenue when she crossed over the center line and crashed into another vehicle heading northbound.

Both drivers were transported to the Lucas County Health Center.

Finnell later died from her injuries. The other driver was treated for minor injuries and released.