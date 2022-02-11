x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Sheriff's office identifies 19-year-old killed in Tuesday night crash near Grimes

The two-car accident occurred near the 8000 block of NE 114th Street and Highway 141 at approximately 9:20 p.m., according to law enforcement.

More Videos

GRIMES, Iowa — The person who died Tuesday night in a crash on Highway 141 just north of Grimes has been identified, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. 

The two-car accident occurred near the 8000 block of NE 114th Street and Highway 141 at approximately 9:20 p.m., according to law enforcement. 

A Jeep Wrangler and Ford pick-up truck were traveling northbound when the collision occurred, sending both vehicles into the median, where they rolled.

The truck driver, identified as 19-year-old Daniel Frederick of Madrid, was ejected and died on the scene.

The Jeep driver was treated on scene and released by medics. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

Related Articles

► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out