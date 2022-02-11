Sheriff's office identifies 19-year-old killed in Tuesday night crash near Grimes

The two-car accident occurred near the 8000 block of NE 114th Street and Highway 141 at approximately 9:20 p.m., according to law enforcement.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRIMES, Iowa — The person who died Tuesday night in a crash on Highway 141 just north of Grimes has been identified, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The two-car accident occurred near the 8000 block of NE 114th Street and Highway 141 at approximately 9:20 p.m., according to law enforcement.

A Jeep Wrangler and Ford pick-up truck were traveling northbound when the collision occurred, sending both vehicles into the median, where they rolled.

The truck driver, identified as 19-year-old Daniel Frederick of Madrid, was ejected and died on the scene.

The Jeep driver was treated on scene and released by medics.

The crash remains under investigation.