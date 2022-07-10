Checking in on Market District's revitalization efforts

Managers of the 40 acre development say everything is on track.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The area south of East Village in Des Moines is getting a makeover. The Market District's revitalization efforts are taking shape, transforming a historically forgotten area.

Tim Rypma, a manager of the District Developer LLC, the group involved with the transformation, said the 40-acre development has been in the works for years.

"We've started working on it about seven years ago," Rypma said. "Kind of putting the plan together acquiring land working with the city of Des Moines."

The area will consist of mixed-use development with retail, housing and office space.

Rympa said to get to the point of buildings, they have to continue focusing on the infrastructure.

"There are roughly five phases of roadway infrastructure," Rympa said. "We completed the first phase of that late 2022."

He noted so far, construction for the area is on schedule.

Tiffany Evans, the taproom manager at Twisted Vine Brewery, located next to the Market District, said she is excited for the project to be completed.

"Just that increase in community engagement and customer engagement in our beers and stuff," Evans said. "I think is something that we're really looking forward to."