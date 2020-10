Jordan Mundie was last seen Thursday night, walking near the intersection Hwy 20 and Hyw 169 near Fort Dodge.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A man is missing in Webster County, and the sheriff's office is looking for help finding him.

He's described as standing 5'11" tall and weighing around 230 pounds.