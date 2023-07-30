RAGBRAI's 500-mile journey across Iowa comes to an end

Thousands of bike riders dipped their tires into the Mississippi River Saturday to celebrate their completion of the 500-mile ride.

IOWA, USA — From the day one tire dip in Sioux City, to the final celebration in Davenport, this year's 500-mile cycling journey across Iowa has come to an end.

The annual RAGBRAI event hosted a record number of riders this year for their 50th anniversary.

"This year is quite different with all of the people," said Adam Saltmarsh, a rider from Sauk Centre, Minn. "Love the people, glad everyone's coming out here, trying it for the first time, but this is like double the people I've ever seen."

Local 5 spoke to several cyclists throughout the week. When asked why they come back to Iowa for the ride year after year, many spoke about the people they meet along the way.



"The cool thing about it is, you meet some people on the roads, you meet some people at your campsites, the various bars..." one rider told Local 5. "It's just a big community, everyone here to ride bikes and have fun."

RAGBRAI riders face physical challenges every year, but extreme heat across central Iowa put their endurance to the test.



"Physically, it's been a challenge, between the mileage, the heat, and the elevation climbing," said Andy Sienkiewich, a rider from California.