Pig farmers feeling the impact from Monday's derecho storm

While tree limbs and power lines may be down, one Collins pig farmer's hope isn't.

COLLINS, Iowa — Two Iowans are dead from Monday's storms.

The Poweshiek County's Emergency Management agency said a woman died after being hit by falling debris and a utility worker died after downed power lines electrocuted him.

This is the latest on the storms' impact, something we've been following night after night.

Many are without electricity, water, or sewer and millions of acres of crops were destroyed, but the damage extends beyond crops.

This storm has impacted all types of agriculture.

Pig farmers say on top of the pandemic, this year has not been the best for them. So with the damages from the storm, it's going to be costly.

"Well the hoop barns we lost were probably $75-$80,000 and those are not covered. And you add in the grain bins we're probably looking at $140,000," pig farmer Dave Struthers said.

Dave had eight hoop barns that housed his pigs.

Seven were destroyed in Monday's storms. Along with 2 grain bins.

He said it's been a rough year for farmers with tariffs from China, then COVID, and now thousands of dollars lost from the storm.

"It makes you concerned about what the next thing going to happen is," Dave said.

Through a backlog in production of pork products in the processing industry, pig farmers were dealing with price cuts.

"And then now this storms could, potentially, rise the cost of feed which is good for the grain farmer, but not for the pig sector," Dave said.

Dave said he will try to salvage what he can.

"We can't do anything about the weather. Obviously, can't do anything about COVID. The best thing we can do is try to keep a positive attitude and try to continue to feed people. We're raising a good product and taking care of these animals," Dave said.