Homeowner shoots burglary suspect multiple times in Dallas County, according to police

PERRY, Iowa — A man is in the Dallas County jail, charged with burglary, criminal mischief and simple assault.

At approximately 10:48 p.m. Sunday, Dallas County deputies and Perry Police officers responded to 19408 123rd Place in rural Perry for calls about a shooting that had just happened. When deputies and officers got to the scene, they found a man with multiple gun shot wounds. Investigators later identified that man as Hunter Keasey, 22, of Dallas Center, IA.

Investigators said Keasey was trying to break into the home when the homeowner shot multiple rounds at Keasey out of defense. Keasey was airlifted to Methodist hospital for non-life threatening injuries and was later released.

The people who live in the home Keasey is accused of breaking into are cooperating with police. They are not related to Keasey.