Police: Suspect in pair of shooting calls in West Des Moines dies

First responders said the suspect, Robert Belshe, was connected to different incidents.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — UPDATE 12:00 p.m.:

West Des Moines officers said a suspect in a shooting spree who then shot himself outside of a convenience store Thursday has died.

Police said Robert Belshe of Ankeny fired shots on I-235 from a white truck, and then backed up on the shoulder to 50th Street.

They say Belshe drove southbound near the 500 block of Valley West Drive, when he made a u-turn and fired a shot at another driver. They say the driver in the other car wasn't hurt.

Police were notified of shots being fired at the QuikTrip on 22nd Street near I-235. They said Belshe rammed into another vehicle in the store's lot and fired shots at other cars.

They say he went into the QuikTrip without shooting anybody. When he left the store, they say Belshe shot himself. Police said he died later that night.

