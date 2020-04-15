Judge suspends Iowa sheriff facing assault charges

The sheriff was arrested on Saturday at his home in Manson

ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa — A judge has suspended an Iowa sheriff who is charged with assaulting his wife and then an officer as he was being arrested.

The judge suspended Calhoun County Sheriff Scott Anderson without pay Tuesday after he was arrested Saturday at his home in Manson.

Anderson is accused of dragging his wife into their bedroom and choking her as she cried for him to stop.

A criminal complaint alleges he later headbutted a Manson police officer during his arrest and that it took six officers to get him into a patrol car after he was handcuffed.