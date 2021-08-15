Pools are closing down for the season—these are still open

Sunday was the last day of the swim season at the for most Des Moines pools and the Prairie Ridge Aquatic Center in Ankeny.

ANKENY, Iowa — The hot weather isn't done with us just yet, but now there are a few less places to beat the heat.

Sunday was the last day of the swim season at the Prairie Ridge Aquatic Center in Ankeny. Gates officially closed on the last open swim session at 6 p.m.

"I like coming to this pool because it's kid-friendly. It's small enough for these three to run around without all the big kids, just let them enjoy splashing around," said Danielle Snook, a mother of three who visited Prairie Ridge during its last day.

On the bright side, there's still time to enjoy the Cascade Falls Aquatic Center which is open daily through Friday and on weekends from August 28 through Labor Day, Sept. 6.