REPORT: Patrick Mahomes' 10-year extension with Kansas City Chiefs worth more than $400M

The extension will keep Mahomes in KC through the 2031 season and would be the richest in NFL history.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — "Here to stay."

That's what Whitehouse High School alum Patrick Mahomes wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon after signing a historic contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. The deal is the richest in sports history.

The Super Bowl winning-quarterback signed a 10-year extension that guarantees he'll wear the red and gold for the next 12 seasons. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the extension is worth $450 million. Schefter reports the injury guarantee is $140 million and the contract does not contain language that ties its value to a percentage of the salary cap.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in Miami. At 24, Mahomes became the second-youngest quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl and the youngest player to ever win a Super Bowl and also a an NFL AP MVP award. Mahomes was named the MVP of the NFL's 2018 season. 

Through Mahomes' first 31 games in the NFL:

  • 24-7 record (.774%)
  • 9,412 yards (303.6 per game)
  • 65.9 CMP% 
  • 76 TD - 18 INT 
  • 17 300+ yard games
  • Super Bowl champion

"Patrick Mahomes had two years and $27.6 million left on his existing deal —  $2.8M this year, $24.8M in 2021," Schefter said in a tweet on Monday."

Another East Texas NFL quarterback took to Twitter, to ask the question on everyone's mind.

