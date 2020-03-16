Screening tents set up outside Iowa Capitol to combat COVID-19

It's been described as a quick and easy test - but it's fairly easy to fail.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the spread of the coronavirus in our state, the Iowa legislature is taking precautions to try and stop it.

Screening tents were set up at the Capitol for staff and tourists alike to go through in order to enter. After you go in the tent, you'll get your temperature taken and you'll be asked a couple questions.

I took the test myself, and actually failed - because I have a runny nose.

Others were turned away because they or their kids had a cough.

While some families aren't able to get into the Capitol, others say it's probably for the best.

"You know, maybe [not getting through] will make them think to go to the doctor or to stay home for a couple days and make sure everything is alright," said Nikki Villalobos, who passed the screening test.

One State Senator, Oskaloosa's Ken Rozenbaoom, says the screening test was quick and easy, and he has all the faith in the world in those running it.