Sheriff's Office: 2 killed in Audubon County helicopter crash

AUDUBON COUNTY, Iowa — Officials are investigating a deadly helicopter crash that happened in eastern Audubon County around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Audubon County Sheriff's Office, someone in the area of 240th and Robin Avenue called 911 when they heard a loud sound and witnessed the helicopter crash.

Audubon and Exira Fire and Rescue Departments were dispatched to the scene of the crash. When crews arrived at the scene, they saw a fiery scene near where the helicopter went down. Crews believe the fire was sparked by a power line that can been taken down in the crash.

Two people died in the crash, according to deputies. Their names are being withheld until family notification is completed. Audubon County deputies say both were residents of Minnesota.

The ongoing investigation is being handled by the FAA, assisted by the Iowa State Patrol Technical Investigation and the Audubon County Sheriff’s Office.