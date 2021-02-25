Some unemployment benefits set to expire as Iowans try to head back to work

Two federal unemployment programs are set to expire on March 14. This as recruiters in Des Moines say there are plenty of jobs out there for people looking to work.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nick Sigmund isn't wasting any time.

"Trying to get a job. I don't want to sit at home, and I don't want to go on unemployment," Sigmund said.

The Des Moines resident was on the job hunt Wednesday afternoon stopping by Iowa Staffing, an employment agency, looking for his next role.

Charles Turner was there, too. He recalls the pain of losing his job during the pandemic.

"It was real hard. It causes stress too. It caused stress in the house and nobody going to work," said Turner.

Across Iowa, thousands are still on unemployment at levels higher than before the pandemic. Even as the added federal boost to those unemployment benefits are set to expire in the middle of March.

"These unemployment benefits help you get by until you can find a bridge to your next job," said Jimi Martin, a recruiter at Iowa Staffing.

WATCH: What Congress is doing to help Americans access telehealth

For the week of Feb. 7-13, exactly 47,614 people filed for unemployment. About a third of those stated that it was pandemic-related.

"Their job in the industry they were in—unfortunately, that industry is not coming back any time soon," said Martin.

The good news, he said, is that there are jobs out there for anyone willing to make a change.

"It may not be what you want, but there [are] opportunities out there to get a new career," Martin said.

That's what Sigmund and Turner are doing; they're both changing careers and walked away on Wednesday with some good news.

"[I'm] 100% positive that I can gain something out of this," Sigmund said.