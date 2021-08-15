Day 3 Fair Food: Flamin' Hot Cheeto funnel cake, cookie contest and more

For complete coverage of the 2021 Iowa State Fair, text FAIR to 515-457-1026.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Day three of the 2021 Iowa State Fair brought, you guessed it, more food!

From Bolognese sauce to cinnamon rolls to queso dip, the fair's beginners' cooking contest competitors brought their A-game—as did the cookie contest winners, who are anything but beginners.

Local 5's Doug Bailey and Lou Sipolt judge beginners' cooking contest

Cookie contest winners

Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting experiences to you, from live newscasts to a real-life Local 5 Weather Lab experience. The CW Iowa 23 booth will be located on Grand Avenue, and the Local 5 Weather team can be found near the Giant Slide.

Both booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the fair.