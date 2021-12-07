Husband calling champ reminisces Iowa State Fair win, looks forward to this year's competition

It was after Rose Baulregaurd picked up the daily schedule flyer during the 2003 Iowa State Fair she decided to try her talents at the husband calling competition.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One thing we all know and love about the Iowa State Fair is that nothing quite compares to all of the fun and free events and competitions— like husband calling.

Rose Baulregaurd is one of the best around, winning first place at the fair just a few years ago.

"You know it's just an Iowa... It's an Iowa thing," Rose told Local 5's Jackie Schmillen. "You grow up in Iowa and that's just what you do. You go to the state fair and have a pork chop on a stick and go to the different contests."

It was after Rose picked up the daily schedule flyer during the 2003 Iowa State Fair that she decided to try her talents at the husband calling competition.

"I get a kick out of seeing people shocked when they come see me yell and laugh, you know?" Rose said.

Rose placed third that year— and was hooked.

She couldn't stop thinking about her next chance to compete.

"It's nothing big you know, but it's just, I just wanted to win one time. That's all I wanted," Rose said.

It would be 15 years before Rose finally had that blue ribbon under her belt. Her wish came true in 2018 when the judges crowned her champion.

But being a champion husband-caller doesn't always get her husband of 47 years to always listen.

"My husband has put up with so much," Rose said. "He goes with the flow."