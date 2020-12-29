Suspect in 'Baby April' murder case pleads not guilty, asks for jury trial

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Editor's Note: The video attached to this story is from Dec. 18, 2020.
An Ohio woman facing charges for the 1992 murder of 'Baby April' issued a not-guilty plea Tuesday.
Angela Siebke, 47, from Whitehall, Ohio, pleaded not-guilty to first degree murder virtually in Rock Island County Court, Dec. 29, 2020. Siebke also waived her preliminary hearing and wants to proceed with a jury trial.
Siebke also asked Judge Norma Kauzlarich to remove herself from the case. Her request was granted.
Siebke's pretrial conference is set for Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. A jury trial could start as soon as the week of Feb 8, 2021.
On April 11, 1992, when a baby was found dead in a bag on the banks of the Mississippi River, Siebke was a resident of Orion, Illinois. The baby became known as "Baby April" and the Moline Police Department believe Siebke is her mother.
Siebke is being held in Rock Island County jail on a $1 million bond.