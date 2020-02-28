The Lake County Sheriff's Office in Illinois arrested Isaias Flores-Morales.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say an arrest has been made in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a woman in the Drake neighborhood last month.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office in Illinois arrested Isaias Flores-Morales Thursday night in Zion, Ill. He is accused in the death of 71-year-old sorority house mother Stephanie Markert

According to Des Moines police detectives, the crash happened in the 1200 block of 33rd Street last month.They got a call of a car vs. pedestrian crash.

First responders found Markert in the road, suffering from multiple injuries. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Des Moines police said its traffic unit investigators interviewed Flores-Morales, and extradition proceedings are underway.

Among the charges Flores-Morales faces is Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death and Escape from Custody.

"It is certainly apparent that he did not think that he was going to be found," Sgt Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said. "He was actually working. He was making no attempts to get in touch with us, and he was actually threatening some people back here in town that if they cooperated with the police he was going to harm them."