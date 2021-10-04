Three people injured during shooting on Court Avenue early Saturday morning

Des Moines Police are still looking for the shooter.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people were injured in a shooting in downtown Des Moines early Saturday morning, and now police are on the lookout for the shooter.

According to Des Moines Police, officers working the Court Avenue district reported the shooting around 12:24 a.m. It happened in the 200 block of 3rd Street.

One man was hit. According to police, that individual was the intended victim, but he is not being cooperative with the investigation.

A woman was also hit by a stray bullet. A third person, an adult male, was hit by ricochet fragments. He did not require medical treatment.

The woman and intended victim were treated at a nearby hospital and will survive, according to police.

Des Moines Police also noted bystanders pointed ouut people who they believed knew the shooter, but those people aren't cooperating with police.

The shooter remains on the loose. Detectives will continue to investigate.