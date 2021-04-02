University of Iowa head wrestling coach tests positive for COVID-19

According to the university, Tom Brands tested positive during his regularly scheduled antigen testing Wednesday.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa head wrestling coach Tom Brands tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday.

According to the university, he tested positive during his regularly scheduled antigen testing Wednesday and the result was confirmed through a PCR test.

Brands is asymptotic and will remain in quarantine until Feb.13.

Iowa wrestles West Lafayette, Indiana, against Purdue and Ohio State on Sunday.