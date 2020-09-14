Urbandale police respond to apparent suicide after teens find body in woods

URBANDALE, Iowa — A man is now dead after an apparent suicide, and Urbandale police are now investigating.
Urbandale police tell Local 5 three teenage boys found the body. Police say the boys have a fort in the woods they usually play at, which is why they were there in the first place.
The body, which was that of an adult male, had apparently been there for days, according to Urbandale police.
Police say no notifications have been made to the man's family at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. Local 5 will keep you updated with more information as it becomes available.