Urbandale police respond to apparent suicide after teens find body in woods

Three teenage boys found the body in some woods they frequent. According to police, the body had apparently been there for days.

URBANDALE, Iowa — A man is now dead after an apparent suicide, and Urbandale police are now investigating.

Urbandale police tell Local 5 three teenage boys found the body. Police say the boys have a fort in the woods they usually play at, which is why they were there in the first place.

The body, which was that of an adult male, had apparently been there for days, according to Urbandale police.

Police say no notifications have been made to the man's family at this time.