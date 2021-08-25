Water main break reported along 6th Avenue in Des Moines

The Des Moines Water Works website says water is off on 6th Avenue from Seneca Avenue to Madison Avenue.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An emergency water outage near the 3900 block 6th Avenue in Des Moines is impacting a few residents Wednesday evening.

The Des Moines Water Works website says water is off on 6th Avenue from Seneca Avenue to Madison Avenue for an emergency. The website does not say how long water will be out for or what caused the emergency.

Images of the area show the road is blocked off between Madison and Seneca. Crews are working to repair a water main on the west side of the street just before Seneca.

Local 5 has reached out to DMWW to confirm what caused the outage.