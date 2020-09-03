Willie Nelson to perform in Des Moines

The country music legend has performed in central Iowa in both 2016 & 2018.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Country music legend Willie Nelson is coming to central Iowa.

Willie Nelson & Family will perform at Water Works Park in Des Moines on June 2, First Fleet Concerts announced Monday.

Nelson performed at Wells Fargo Arena in 2018 and was a Hinterland Music Festival headliner in 2016.

Hinterland Music Festival Willie Nelson, Photo by Dan Welk

"First Rose of Spring", which is set to be released in April, will be Nelson's 70th studio album, according to the LA Times.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m.