1st look at new US quarters featuring trailblazing American women

Maya Angelou and Sally Ride are among the five women who will be the first to appear in the four-year series.

The U.S. Mint has unveiled the designs of the first five coins in a new commemorative series called the American Women Quarters Program, celebrating female trailblazers in American history. They include a celebrated writer, poet and social activist, Hollywood's first Chinese-American film star, a leader in the suffrage movement, a glass ceiling breaker in the Cherokee Nation and the first American woman to orbit the Earth.

Five new designs will be introduced each year between 2022 and 2025, starting with the women announced Wednesday. Their likenesses will appear on the reverse side of the quarter.

“These inspiring coin designs tell the stories of five extraordinary women whose contributions are indelibly etched in American culture,” said United States Mint Acting Director Alison L. Doone in a statement.

The honorees announced by the Mint include:

Maya Angelou

The acclaimed poet, writer and social activist.

Anna May Wong

The first Chinese-American film star in Hollywood.

Wilma Mankiller

Native American and women's rights activist who was the first woman elected principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.

Dr. Sally Ride

The first American woman to fly in space.

Nina Otero-Warren

The first female superintendent of public schools in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and a leader in the New Mexico suffrage movement.

“Generations to come will look at coins bearing these designs and be reminded of what can be accomplished with vision, determination and a desire to improve opportunities for all," Doone said.