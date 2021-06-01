Derek Chauvin taken into custody pending federal charges in the death of George Floyd

Chauvin was ordered into the custody of a U.S. Marshal pending a formal charging date, which a judge said Tuesday has yet to be determined.

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was ordered into federal custody Tuesday following his first court appearance pending formal federal charges in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

Chauvin was indicted by a federal grand jury for violating Floyd's right to be free from unreasonable seizure and excessive force, while also failing to provide proper medical care.

The former officer was also indicted for a separate incident involving the arrest and neck restraint of a 14-year-old boy in 2017, in which he allegedly kneeled on the handcuffed teen's neck and back, even though he was not resisting, before allegedly striking the teen several times in the head with a flashlight.

At court on Tuesday, Chauvin voluntarily waived his right to a separate detention hearing, before he was ordered by Judge Becky Thorson into the custody of a US Marshal as he awaits a separate hearing where he will be formally charged by the U.S. government.