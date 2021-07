Death Valley almost reaches Earth's hottest-ever recorded temp

The National Weather Service recorded the near record-breaking temperature Friday, noting that it was tied for one recorded in 2020 which was the highest since 1913.

A Friday recorded temperature in Death Valley, California reached an almost unimaginable temperature: 130 degrees Fahrenheit. The reading marked a high that almost topped Earth's hottest ever recorded at 134 degrees Fahrenheit, the National Weather Service said.

The previously recorded 134 degree temperature was recorded on July 10, 1913, at Greenland Ranch in Death Valley, according to Guinness World Records. It has since been Earth's highest recorded temperature, but according to the New York Times, that reading is still disputed by some scientists. Friday's 130 degree measurement also has yet to be verified by scientists.

A sweltering summer heatwave has baked parts of the U.S. West, and Pacific Northwest, for over a week now.

In Boise, Idaho, residents there on Thursday experienced their ninth straight day of temperatures that exceeded 100 degrees, KTVB reported.

In Arizona, the Phoenix Police Department received at least one call by Thursday, after a desperate mother accidentally locked her children inside of a car as the temperature inside shot above 102 degrees Fahrenheit, according to KPNX..

In a report from the Associated Press at the end of June, a nest of baby hawks in Oregon jumped from from home, falling to the ground, in a desperate attempt to escape the heat.