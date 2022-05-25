More peanut butter products made with recalled Jif pulled from stores

The Jif peanut butter recall is expanding to include more than just jars of peanut butter.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — The number of products recalled as a result of the Jif peanut butter recall is growing.

As federal health officials investigate a multi-state salmonella outbreak, candy, trail mix, and other foods made with the recalled peanut butter are among the rising list of products being taken from stores around the country.

Fudgeamentals of New York is recalling fudge made with Jif peanut butter, the company said in a recall announcement shared by the Food and Drug Administration. The recalled products, including two Walmart-branded fudge trios, were sold at retailers nationwide.

You can find a list of the recalled Fudgeamentals and Walmart-branded fudge in the FDA announcement.

Giant Eagle announced a recall of GetGo branded apples with peanut butter dip sold in GetGo stations across multiple states. According to the supermarket chain, it was sold in about 215 transactions.

WaWa removed its store-branded 4.9-ounce apple and peanut butter dippers (all codes) and JIF Creamy Peanut Butter with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425.

Country Fresh of Spring, Texas, recalled a variety of fresh-cut fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups that contained recalled peanut butter. They were sold under the labels Giant, Market32, Snack Fresh, Snack Sensations and Wegmans.

Mary's Harvest Fresh Foods of Portland, Oregon, issued a recall for apple and celery pieces mixed with 1.5-ounce quantities of Jif To Go Creamy Peanut Butter sold in Oregon and Washington.

The Albertsons Companies announced the recall of 11 store-prepared products, including small peanut butter cream pies and sliced apples with peanut butter, offered at ACME, Albertsons, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Safeway Tom Thumb and Vons.

Coblentz Chocolate Co. of Walnut Creek, Ohio, issued a recall for chocolate, fudge, caramel corn and other creams that included recalled Jif peanut butter and were distributed nationally from November 12, 2021 to May 21, 2022.

Taher Inc. of Plymouth, Minnesota, is recalling 6.3-ounce containers of "Fresh Seasons Power Packs."

Garden Cut of Indianapolis, Indiana has stopped producing and distributing 0.750z JIF Peanut Butter Cups-containing products. Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, and Wisconsin are the states where the product was distributed.

The original recall came from J.M. Smucker, which recalled certain lot codes of more than a dozen products over salmonella concerns. Here's what to know for the original Jif peanut butter recall.