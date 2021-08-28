Netflix rescues 'Manifest' with 20-episode final season

Showrunner Jeff Rake said in a statement that the show has evolved into "the jet engine journey of a lifetime."

WASHINGTON — Netflix is saving the show "Manifest" by ordering a fourth and final season.

The news around the drama series was announced on Saturday (8/26) at 8:28 a.m. PST as a nod toward the show's plot, which focuses on the mysterious Flight 828 that lands years after takeoff.

"Couldn't let a day as significant as today go uncelebrated," Netflix said in a tweet. "Manifest will officially return for a super-sized fourth and final season, only on Netflix!"

The first three seasons of the show aired on NBC before being canceled back in May, according to USA Today. The last season with 20 episodes will be the first exclusively on Netflix.

Couldn't let a day as significant as today go uncelebrated.



Manifest will officially return for a super-sized fourth and final season, only on Netflix!

“Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life," he added. "That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this.”