Sheriff joins peaceful protest in Flint, Michigan

WASHINGTON — As demonstrators marched Saturday night in Flight Township in Michigan, Genessee Country Sheriff Chris Swanson joined the crowd to march with the demonstrators side-by-side.

Sheriff Swanson spoke to reporters saying, "We can't forget, on all our police cars across the nation, it says, protect and serve. That means all people, that means all people, share the same dignity."

Sheriff Swanson told reporters, "that's the magic we saw tonight, and we marched, not one ounce of damage, nobody's arrested, nobody got hurt, this is the way it's supposed to be."