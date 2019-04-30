Popular brand of salad dressing recalled in 11 states

The salad dressing has undeclared wheat and soy in it, making it a hazard to people with those allergies.

WASHINGTON — A brand of Caesar salad dressing sold at Whole Foods is being recalled because it may contain soy and wheat, two allergens that aren't declared on the label.

Bottles of Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing with a UPC code 99482-49028 and a best by date of 11/17/22 should be returned to the store for an exchange or thrown away if they were bought in Arkansas, Connecticut, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, New York, Texas or New Hampshire.

The recalled dressing was sold in 12 ounce glass bottles.

The recall was issued because the dressing has undeclared wheat and soy in it, making it a hazard to people with those allergies. Allergic reactions can range from mild irritation to fatal anaphylactic shock.

No illnesses or allergic reactions related to the recall have been reported, according to the company's announcement.

According to the recall notice, the undeclared allergens were a result of the labeling and packaging process temporarily breaking down at the Van Law Food Product facility where the dressing was made.

