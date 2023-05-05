Sudanese-Iowans watching the crisis in Sudan unfold, concerned about loved ones

Cottage Grove Presbyterian Church will hold a prayer service for the Sudanese community on Saturday from 5-8 p.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As Sudan is on the brink of collapse, Sudanese-Iowans in the state are worrying about their loved ones abroad.

Ekram Kachu is a Sudanese pastor here in Des Moines. She's recently been spending a lot of time praying for those caught in the crossfire during the conflicts happening in Sudan.

"All the Sudanese here in Des Moines, Iowa, we feel confused," Kachu said. "We feel like we are loosing hope, and we're just in a dream. When it's going to end, and when we are going to be in normal life?"

Kachu's elderly father is among thousands of Americans trapped within Sudan's borders. His plans were to spend the winter there and return with Kachu when the weather got warmer.

With his health in decline, Kachu worries there won't be someone to watch after him.

"One of my brothers is talking to me, he said, 'we decide to run away,'" Kachu said. "... it's just like sardines, even though he's their family. They can't do nothing to help him."

The Sudanese community has a large presence in Iowa. Elsadig Ali is among that population. He shared how his brother, a Des Moines small business owner, traveled to Sudan for a vacation when he too found himself stuck.

"It's very difficult, you know, not being able to get a hold of someone that that you care about," Ali said.

Ali recalled the last conversation he had with his brother. He sent a video with sounds of gunfire, confused about what was taking place.

"After that, we kind of lost contact, but we would briefly reach him here and there at an odd hours, " Ali said.

Dr. Henry Lejukole is a local Sudanese advocate. He recently had a meeting with the Iowa Senate trying to raise awareness of the need for humanitarian resources and help for the thousands of U.S. citizens stuck in Sudan and South Sudan.

"We appeal to our fellow Iowans, to our leaders, to be able to get out the message to put pressure on our government and friends in the world to be able to help these people get appropriate humanitarian aid, especially food, access to water, access to medicines," Lejukole said. "I think those would be the most pressing need out of this circumstance."