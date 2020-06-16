US extends border restrictions with Canada, Mexico to July 21

The United States has agreed with Mexico and Canada to extended restrictions on non-essential travel until July 21, due to coronavirus.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday's agreement extends the closure by another 30 days. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April and May. Many Canadians fear a reopening.

Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are exempted from the border closure.

Mexico’s foreign ministry said in a tweet on Tuesday that they have "agreed to extend for 30 days more restrictions on non-essential land traffic on their common border, after reviewing the development of the spread of COVID-19 in Mexico and the United States."

It added that the restrictions will have the same terms that were set when the implementation was made on March 21.