2 Iowa counties ordered to recount votes immediately due to 'technical problems'

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted early Wednesday morning that Des Moines and Warren counties need to recount votes immediately.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties are still waiting on official election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems."

Due to this, Pate is calling on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct administrative recounts as soon as possible. A tweet from early Wednesday morning noted Linn County was still uploading absentee numbers.

Results for these counties were not available overnight due to these issues. Pate said these delays impacted around 30,000 ballots.

"I will ensure ballots will be counted and the integrity of Iowa's elections will be maintained," Pate said in a statement.

An update on unofficial #Election2022 results in Iowa: pic.twitter.com/Zsz3ljK8V9 — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) November 9, 2022

Pate followed up via Twitter at 1:11 a.m. to report that Linn County completed its unofficial numbers. However, the county did have issues with ballots.

Some voters missed their opportunity to vote for county supervisor when election officials inadvertently left the candidate names off their ballots. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said the error was made when ballots were sent to printers more than a month ago.

As of 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, Warren and Des Moines counties are still marked as partially reported on the secretary's website.

According to both the secretary's site and Des Moines County's election results site, none of the county's 17 precincts are reporting results at this time. However, Pate's site does say 12,748 ballots have been cast for this election.

As for Warren County, the secretary's site says 31 out of 37 precincts are reporting results with 21,135 ballots cast. Warren County's election site does not have results listed at the time of this publishing.