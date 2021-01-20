A LOOK BACK | Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on the ground in Iowa

Once opponents on the 2020 campaign trail, Biden is now president and Harris vice president.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are no strangers to Iowans. Both spent lots of time in The Hawkeye State the past couple of years.

That includes during the Iowa caucuses and after.

"We have to unify the country," Biden said. "I know some of my colleagues think differently, but if we can't unify the country we are in deep trouble."

Then-Vice President Biden made dozens of stops to Iowa ever since he announced his candidacy in April 2019. Every campaign stop echoed a similar message.

"We're in real trouble. We're at a place where we've never been."

Kamala Harris, then a U.S. Senator from California, also made a point to give Iowa attention during the caucuses, giving living room speeches and calling out President Donald Trump while on the trail.

"There's a predator in the White House," she said.

While in Iowa, Biden made a few eyebrow-raising comments on the trail, such as in an exchange with a voter who was asking him about his son Hunter Biden's dealings in Russia.

"You're a damn liar, man. That's not true," Biden said. "No one has ever said that. You see it on the TV."

Unfortunately for Harris, her time competing in the Iowa caucuses ran up even before the big night.

She dropped out in December 2019.

Just a month later, her eventual running mate, Joe Biden, came in fourth in the Iowa caucuses.

The poor finish didn't deter the seasoned candidate.

"So it's on to New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina and well beyond," Biden said. "We are in this for the long haul and I want us to remember not just tonight ... This isn't just another election."

And it wasn't just another election.

Biden had to overcome how to campaign in a pandemic, drumming up support without the traditional large rallies.

After more than a year on the trail, Biden was selected as the Democratic presidential nominee.

And by his side: Kamala Harris.

"We choose hope over fear. We choose unity over division, science over fiction," Biden said. "And yes, we choose truth over lies."