Iowa legislators respond to Gov. Reynolds' 2022 agenda | 'This Week in Iowa'

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds outlined her priorities for the 2022 legislative session during the Condition of the State address from Tuesday.

Among those priorities is a proposal that would cut taxes by nearly $2 billion by moving to a 4% flat income tax phased in over four years. It would also repeal all state taxes on retirement income beginning next year.

The governor also addressed the state's workforce crisis, which leaders from both parties have said is a priority.

However, Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst (D-Windsor Heights), said Reynolds proposal to cut down unemployment benefits will not bring enough people back to work.

On "This Week in Iowa," Sabrina Ahmed breaks down these and other priorities set forth in Reynolds' address and how state lawmakers are responding.

