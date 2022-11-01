Watch live: Gov. Kim Reynolds gives 2022 Condition of the State address

The Iowa governor's speech is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11. She will outline her priorities for the 2022 legislative session.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Surrounded by fellow lawmakers, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will outline her priorities for the 2022 legislative session during the Condition of the State address from inside the capitol Tuesday evening.

Last week, the Republican governor gave a short preview of what Iowans should expect to be part of her 2022 priorities.

"That includes, among other things, another round of tax cuts," Reynolds said. "A comprehensive workforce package and of course continued education reform. I believe that this upcoming session represents yet another opportunity for us to come together as one state, accomplish great things and continue to lead this nation."

The state ended the fiscal year with a huge surplus of $1.24 billion in reserves. Reynolds credited that to "conservative budgeting practices."

Besides the governor's office, Republicans also have control of both the Iowa House and Senate

On Monday, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle stressed the need to tackle the state's workforce crises, access to child care and tax reform.

"We need to continue our tax reforms we started a few years ago and we think Iowa is in a great position to do so in fact we think this is the best position Iowa has ever been as a state fiscally," said Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver.

His remarks also focused on making it easier for someone in Iowa to open and run a child care facility and emphasizing public assistance should be for those who truly need it.

On the other side of the aisle, Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls says his party's top issue is the workforce, but that Republicans are worsening the situation.

"We see help wanted signs in big cities and small towns alike and so our caucus is going to be laser-focused on fixing the Reynolds' workforce crisis and getting Iowans back to work," he said.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn will deliver a live rebuttal to the governor's speech via Facebook live. That can be viewed by clicking/tapping here.