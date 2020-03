Adults looking to achieve a higher education can now apply for financial assistance with EWI's Adult Students in Scholastic Transition scholarship program.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Adults looking to achieve a higher education can now apply for financial assistance thanks to Executive Women International of Des Moines' Adult Students in Scholastic Transition (ASIST) scholarship program.

EWI Des Moines has $10,000 available to award in scholarships in 2020. Adults 18 years of age or older facing economic, social or physical challenges may apply now through Friday, March 27th.