Road closed while officers investigate fatal crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — The intersection of 19th Street and Mondamin Avenue is closed as Des Moines Police investigate a fatal one-car crash.
Just before six o'clock Monday morning, Des Moines Police Department patrol officers and the Des Moines Fire Department found that an SUV had left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The driver died at the scene. There was apparently no one else in the vehicle.
The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating this crash.
19th Street is closed at College Avenue. This closure is expected to last up to three hours.