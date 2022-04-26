How Russian censorship is impacting this Iowa family

A Russian-born Iowa native speaks about her family and friends' difficulties of getting access to information.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Last month the Russian government passed stricter social media laws due to backlash from the war. Any speech opposing the government can result in five to 15 years in prison. U.S. leaders believe it's Russia's attempt to crack down on what they see as "fake news."

Doctor Anastasia Williams works at the University of Iowa. Before becoming a resident of the Hawkeye state, she was born and raised in Russia. That's where many of her family and friends still live. Watching the Russian government's new laws affect them is traumatic for her.

"We are watching ourselves and what we say trying to sometimes euphemisms, just to talk about things," Williams said.

Being careful while talking over the phone isn't the only worry for Williams'. Her close friend is currently facing prosecution in Russia, for trying to spread anti-war sentiments.

"She went to a local store and she replaced the price tags with little stickers containing information about the war and numbers of people. And just a little snippet slogan, like stop the war or something like that," Williams said.

She's now facing up to five to 15 years in prison. Williams' mother supported her friend during her court hearings due to them being limited access to attending these hearings and the rules are strict.

"She was the only person who was able to pass her water and my friend Aleksandr didn't have a chance to drink of water for more than 48 hours at all. It's like very, you know, they're kind of types of torture, right, of not providing a person any food or water," Williams said.

Williams explains here in the U.S. it can be hard for us to understand where people in Russia stand on whether or not they support the war. She believes many Russians are finding it difficult to support anything at all

"They're so limited in what they can access. Now, even Facebook and Instagram are considered to be extremists in Russia. So, people just feel so limited in what they can do and what information they give they can get," Williams said.